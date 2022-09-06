UPSC CAPF Result 2019 Released, Here’s Direct Link To Check Scores

The UPSC CAPF Result 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission today, September 6, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019, can check the results by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. This time, the examination was held on August 18, 2019, and the interviews for the personality test were held from November 2 to November 27, 2020.

Here's how to check UPSC CAPF Result 2019

Step 1: To download the UPSC CAPF Result 2019, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF Result 2019 link.

Step 3: Automatically, the PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Step 4: Then, download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Here's direct link to download CAPF Results 2022 - Click here

According to the official information, a total of 288 candidates have been recommended for an appointment, of which 125 are general, 30 are EWS, 82 are OBC, 30 are SC, and 21 are ST. Candidates should visit the UPSC's official website. The merit list would include details such as roll number, name, and marks obtained by the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The official notice released by the UPSC reads, "As per direction of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the pending matter pertaining to EWS category candidates, 30 vacancies reported for this category are being kept unfilled till the matters are finally decided by the Hon’ble Court. The General count also contains 10 EWS candidates qualifying the examination at General Standard and treated as General candidates for the time being for all practical purposes. Their category status may undergo change following decision in the above pending case before Hon’ble High Court of Delhi,” it added.

