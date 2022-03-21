UPSC CDS 2021 Exam OTA Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
UPSC CDSE 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021, conducted by the UPSC, and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense. The result has been released for the admission of candidates to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 29th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course and the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men).
According to official information, the training will commence in April 2022. The merit list released by the UPSC includes the names of candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s). The Commission will fill a total of 170 vacancies for men and 17 for women.