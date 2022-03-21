UPSC CDS 2021 Exam OTA Result Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

UPSC CDSE 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021, conducted by the UPSC, and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense. The result has been released for the admission of candidates to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 29th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course and the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men).

According to official information, the training will commence in April 2022. The merit list released by the UPSC includes the names of candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s). The Commission will fill a total of 170 vacancies for men and 17 for women.

UPSC CDSE 2021 Exam OTA Result

UPSC CDSE 2021 result out: Here's how to check merit list

Step 1: To check the merit list candidates must visit the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, on the home page, click on the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 (OTA) link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Step 4: Save the PDF file to your computer and make a hard copy for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the UPSC CDS 2021 exam OTA result - CLICK HERE

Image: Unsplash/ Representative