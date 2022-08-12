UPSC CDS Final Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check OTA Result

UPSC CDS 2021 final result: Union Public Service Commission, also known as UPSC, has declared the final result for UPSC CDS 2021. The UPSC Result which has been released is for the Combined Defence Services, CDS II Exam 2021 for the Officers Training Academy, OTA. Along with the final result, the list of recommended candidates has also been released. The same can be checked on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have been selected are eligible to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the 116th Short Service Commission Course for Men and the 30th Short Service Commission Course for Women. The steps as well as the direct link to download UPSC CDS 2021 Final Result for OTA are mentioned below.

Candidates are hereby informed that the merit list is currently provisional in nature. As per the official notice, "The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters".

UPSC CDS 2021 Final Result for OTA: Step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click on the link that reads - "CDS II Final Result for OTA'

Step 3: A PDF will open, search for your name and roll number

Step 4: Save and Download the PDF for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check UPSC CDS 2021 Final Result - CLICK HERE

UPSC has informed that the marks of the recommended and selected candidates will be out later. It will be out within 15 days i.e. on or after August 26, 2022. Once it is released, registered candidates would be able to download their marks for the UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam from August 26, 2022, till September 25 - 26, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

