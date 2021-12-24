UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC CDS I Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 today, December 24, 2021. Candidates who took part in the Combined Defence Services Examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. In this examination, a total of 154 candidates have qualified and they will now be eligible to face the SSB interview round held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 152nd Course of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, i.e., No. 211 F (P) Course.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021: Direct Link

To check the UPSC CDS I Examination Result candidates can click on the direct link given here - UPSC CDS I Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CDS I Result declared: Vacancy details | More information

Candidates must be aware that the results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. According to the official notice issued by UPSC, the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 100 seats in the Indian Military Academy and 32 seats in the Air Force Academy.

Image: PTI/ Representative Image