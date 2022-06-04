Last Updated:

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Result PDF

UPSC released the CDS II final result 2021 on June 3, 2022. Registered candidates can now check the same on upsc.gov.in by following these steps.

Union Public Service Commission released CDS result 2022 on June 3, 2022. A total of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates are recommended for admission through Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. The result has been released on the basis of a written exam and SSB Interviews. Candidates who appeared for all the rounds can check their UPSC CDS 2 Results by following the steps mentioned below. It has been uploaded on official website upsc.gov.in and can be checked by clicking on direct link attached.

UPSC CDS Result: Official notification highlights

Official notification reads, "The following are the lists, in order of merit of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2021 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 153rd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course."

CDS Results 2022: Check vacancy details here

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry]. 

Follow these steps to download UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021'
  • Step 3: Now, click on the pdf link and download UPSC CDS 2 final result PDF
  • Step 4: PDF will be opened up, check roll numbers of selected candidates

Here is direct link to check result

Marks to be released after a few days

As of now, the marks of selected candidates have not been released on the official website. The result notification mentions that the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.

The notification further reads, "For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011- 23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day."

