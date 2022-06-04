UPSC CDS II Final Result 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Result PDF

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Union Public Service Commission released CDS result 2022 on June 3, 2022. A total of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates are recommended for admission through Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. The result has been released on the basis of a written exam and SSB Interviews. Candidates who appeared for all the rounds can check their UPSC CDS 2 Results by following the steps mentioned below. It has been uploaded on official website upsc.gov.in and can be checked by clicking on direct link attached.
Official notification reads, "The following are the lists, in order of merit of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2021 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 153rd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course."
The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].
Here is direct link to check result
As of now, the marks of selected candidates have not been released on the official website. The result notification mentions that the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.
The notification further reads, "For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011- 23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day."