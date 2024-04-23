Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2023 on April 22, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CDS II examination can now access their results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Highlights of UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023

A total of 197 candidates have successfully qualified based on the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by UPSC in September 2023. These candidates have undergone the SSB interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to various prestigious courses, including:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (157th Course)

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (No. 216 F(P) Course)

Candidates can directly access their UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 through the following link:

Direct Link to Check UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023

Advertisement

How to Check UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Navigate to the homepage and click on the "UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023" link. A new PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Search for your roll number in the PDF file. Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Important Note

Advertisement

The marks obtained by candidates will be available on the UPSC website after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of UPSC.

Congratulations to all the successful candidates on their remarkable achievement!