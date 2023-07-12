UPSC CDS II Result 2022: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out, Here's Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates who cleared the Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2022. The UPSC CDS II 2022 result was declared on July 4, 2023. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 302 candidates cleared the UPSC CDS exam and interviews. Candidates can check their marks by following the steps given below. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to check it has been attached below.

How to check UPSC CDS marks 2022

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Under the 'What's new' section, click on the link that reads Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022Marks of Recommended Candidates''

A PDF file will open

Look for your name, roll number and check your marks.

"302 (*199 + ^103 ) candidates qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2023. The list of 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),"the official notice reads.