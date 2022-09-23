UPSC CDS II Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

UPSC CDS II Result 2022: The result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the UPSC CDS II result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the UPSC CDS II Examination on September 4. A total of 6,658 candidates have qualified for the interview.

UPSC CDS 2 result 2022: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: In order to check the scores, candidates are required to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "What’s New" tab.

Step 3: Now click on "Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022."

Step 4: The UPSC CDS 2 result merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to check UPSC CDS II result - Click Here

The candidates who are selected in this round are now eligible to be interviewed “by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala," read the official notice. Additionally, candidates who qualified in the written exam and had given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website — joinindianarmy.nic.in — to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interviews. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative