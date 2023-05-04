UPSC CDS Result 2023 Declared, 6518 Cleared CDS 1 Exam; Here's Direct Link To Check

Union Public Service Commission on Thursday declared the results of the Combined Defence Services (I) exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS (I) exam can check the merit list on the official website- upsc.gov.in. A total of 6518 candidates have cleared the exam. The candidates who have passed the UPSC CDS exam will have to appear for the interview.

The marks sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting the SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, the official notice reads.

The exam was held on April 16 for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 156th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2024 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January 2024 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (215 F(P)) commencing in January, 2024 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024.

UPSC CDS Results 2023: Documents Submission

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and IHQ of MoD(Navy DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106 in case of Air Force first choice candidates by the following dates failing which their candidature will stand cancelled.

DATE: The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st January, 2024 for IMA & INA,not later than 13th November, 2023 for AFA and not later than 1st April, 2024 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) have to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate’s website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.