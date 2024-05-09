Advertisement

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services 2023 examination can now access the official answer key on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website — upsc.gov.in. The answer keys, provided in a PDF format, are available for students to review. It's important to note that the UPSC has dropped one question from the answer key.

How to check UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2023

To check the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, hover over the 'Examination' tab, and then click on 'answer keys.'

Step 3: A page containing the latest answer keys will open.

Step 4: Click on the downloadable link for either General Studies – I or General Studies – II.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

The recent release of the answer key follows the announcement of results for UPSC Civil Services 2023, where Aditya Srivastava secured AIR 1 and Animesh Pradhan secured AIR 2. Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third position. A total of 1,016 candidates have been shortlisted this year.

Aditya Srivastava, securing AIR 1, scored 899 in the written test and 200 in the personality test, totaling 1099 marks. The difference between AIR 1 and AIR 2 stands at 32 marks, with Animesh Pradhan scoring 892 in the written test and 175 in the personality test, totaling 1067 marks.

Candidates are encouraged to review the official answer key to assess their performance and verify their responses.