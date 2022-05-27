UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 Expected To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

UPSC Civil services final result: Union Public Service Commission has concluded the interview process for UPSC CSE 2021 on May 26, 2022. As per the past trends, the commission is expected to announce the result today or by tomorrow. In this case, the result is expected to be out on May 27 or May 28, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and those who qualified the same were called for interview. As per the official information, the interview was conducted in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The list of important dates and steps to check results are mentioned below.

For the interview round, eligible candidates had to carry original matriculation, higher secondary or equivalent certificate, original degree for graduation or equivalent examination, photo identity card among other documents. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 22 and the result was released within 2 days on September 24, 2021.

UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Check list of important dates here

The registration started on March 4, 2021

The deadline to register ended on December 1, 2021

Admit card was released on September 16, 2021

It was up for download till October 10, 2021

Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021

Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021

Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022

The result was released on May 17, 2022

The interview started on April 5, 2022

It concluded on May 26, 2022

UPSC CSE result: Websites to check UPSC result

upsconline.nic.in upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link available on the home page

Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and roll number and download the page

Step 5: Qualified candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need

UPSC CSE Final Result 2020

In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.