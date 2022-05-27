UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 Expected To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC Civil services final result: Union Public Service Commission has concluded the interview process for UPSC CSE 2021 on May 26, 2022. As per the past trends, the commission is expected to announce the result today or by tomorrow. In this case, the result is expected to be out on May 27 or May 28, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and those who qualified the same were called for interview. As per the official information, the interview was conducted in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The list of important dates and steps to check results are mentioned below.
For the interview round, eligible candidates had to carry original matriculation, higher secondary or equivalent certificate, original degree for graduation or equivalent examination, photo identity card among other documents. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 22 and the result was released within 2 days on September 24, 2021.
In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.