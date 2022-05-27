UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: How To Check UPSC IAS, CSE Results Online

UPSC Civil services final result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the civil services final results 2021 anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CSE main interview rounds can expect their results today or tomorrow. However, UPSC has not officially notified any date for the result declaration yet.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSC results 2021 online. The results will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. With the release of results, UPSC will also upload the merit list. Candidates will get to know their All India Rank (AIR) through the UPSC CSE merit list 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their UPSC results.

How to check UPSC CSE final results 2021

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2021 (Final)

A PDF file will open on screen

The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2021.

Check the merit list and download the same

UPSC Civil services Final Result 2021

Looking at past trends, UPSC usually declares civil services final results within two days after concluding the interview round. Last year, UPSC CSE Main interview round for 2020 exam was conducted between August 2 and September 22. The final results were released on September 24. Therefore, it is expected that the result of UPSC CSE 2021 can be declared today or tomorrow.

UPSC civil services exam 2021

UPSC conducts the CSE exams for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). UPSC had conducted the civil services main examination from January 7 to January 16 for nine subjective-type papers. The mains result was declared on March 17. A total of 861 vacancies are available for various services and posts to be filled through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) for IAS 2022 and 151 for IFS 2022.