Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 Likely To Be Out On May 30, Here's How To Check

UPSC is expected to release the Civil Services final result 2021 on May 30, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSC

Image: PTI


UPSC Civil services final result 2021: Union Public Service Commission is likely to release the civil services final results 2021 on Monday, May 30, 2022. All those registered candidates who cleared both the written exam and appeared for the interview can expect their result on Monday. Candidates must know that as of now, UPSC has not officially notified of any date for the result declaration. However, following the past trends, it is being expected to be out on May 30, 2022. UPSC usually follows the pattern of releasing results within 2 days after the last interview date.

 Last year, UPSC CSE Main interview round for 2020 exam was conducted between August 2 and September 22, 2021. The final results were released on September 24, 2021. This year the interview process came to an end on May 26, 2022. Considering the weekend, it is expected that the result of UPSC CSE 2021 can be declared tomorrow.  

Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSC results 2021 online by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites has been mentioned below. UPSC is also expected to upload the merit list. Candidates will get to know their All India Rank (AIR) through the UPSC CSE merit list 2021. 

UPSC CSE result: Official websites to check UPSC result

  • upsconline.nic.in
  • upsc.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to check UPSC CSE Result 2021

  • Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link available on the home page
  • Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Check the result and roll number and download the page
  • Step 5: Qualified candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need

UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Important dates

  • The registration started on March 4, 2021
  • Admit card was released on September 16, 2021
  • Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021
  • Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021
  • Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022
  • The result was released on May 17, 2022
  • The interviews were conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022
  • UPSC final result 2021 is expected to be out on May 30, 2022
READ | UPSC civil services final result 2021 expected to be declared today, here's how to check
READ | UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: How to check UPSC IAS, CSE results online
READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam: Complete strategy to crack UPSC prelims exam
READ | UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable released; Check here
READ | UPSC Recruitment: Apply for 161 Vice- Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & other posts
Tags: UPSC, UPSC Civil Services, upsc civil services final result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND