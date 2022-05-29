UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 Likely To Be Out On May 30, Here's How To Check

UPSC Civil services final result 2021: Union Public Service Commission is likely to release the civil services final results 2021 on Monday, May 30, 2022. All those registered candidates who cleared both the written exam and appeared for the interview can expect their result on Monday. Candidates must know that as of now, UPSC has not officially notified of any date for the result declaration. However, following the past trends, it is being expected to be out on May 30, 2022. UPSC usually follows the pattern of releasing results within 2 days after the last interview date.

Last year, UPSC CSE Main interview round for 2020 exam was conducted between August 2 and September 22, 2021. The final results were released on September 24, 2021. This year the interview process came to an end on May 26, 2022. Considering the weekend, it is expected that the result of UPSC CSE 2021 can be declared tomorrow.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSC results 2021 online by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites has been mentioned below. UPSC is also expected to upload the merit list. Candidates will get to know their All India Rank (AIR) through the UPSC CSE merit list 2021.

UPSC CSE result: Official websites to check UPSC result

upsconline.nic.in

upsc.gov.in.

Step-by-step guide to check UPSC CSE Result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link available on the home page

Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and roll number and download the page

Step 5: Qualified candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need

UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Important dates