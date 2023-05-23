Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 OUT; Ishita Kishore Bags AIR-1 To Become UPSC Topper

UPSC Civil services final result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services final results 2022 today, May 23.

Nandini Verma
UPSC IAS Result 2022

UPSC Civil services final result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services final results 2022 today, May 23. A total of 1022 have been selected for appointment. Ishita Kishore has become the UPSC topper by securing All India Rank-1.  Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CSE main interview rounds can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.  

Garima Lohia has become the second topper of UPSC CSE Mains 2022. Uma Harathi N has bagged AIR-3. Candidates can check the UPSC CSE final merit list online. A direct link to check the UPSC CSE final result is given below. 

UPSC Civil Services final merit list 2022

UPSC conducted the civil services preliminary exam on June 5, 2022. Phase 3 of the personality test or interview round for 582 candidates was held between April 24 to May 18, 2023. Those who clear the interview round will be recommended for an appointment. 

Follow UPSC IAS Final result 2022 LIVE Updates here

The UPSC results are available on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. With the release of results, UPSC will also upload the merit list. Candidates will get to know their All India Rank (AIR) through the UPSC CSE merit list 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their UPSC results.

How to check UPSC CSE final results 2022

  • Visit the official website upsc.gov.in 
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)
  • A PDF file will open on screen
  • The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2022. 
  • Check the merit list and download the same
