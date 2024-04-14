×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2023 To Be Out on upsc.gov.in; IAS All India Ranks Next Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is anticipated to declare the Civil Services (CSE) Final Result 2023 very soon at upsc.gov.in. Here's How to Check.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UPSC CSE final results 2024 soon
UPSC CSE final results 2024 soon | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is anticipated to declare the Civil Services (CSE) Final Result 2023 very soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the results can potentially expect the announcement by tomorrow, April 15, 2024, or during the forthcoming week. The UPSC will make the results available on its official website, upsc.gov.in, and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

While the exact date and time for the release of the UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 remain undisclosed by the Commission, various media reports indicate an impending announcement. Candidates who participated in the Interview/Personality Test phase can access and download the UPSC CSE IAS Final Result 2023 by logging in with their credentials. Alongside the results, the UPSC will also publish the UPSC CSE Topper List, Cut-off marks, and additional pertinent details.

Advertisement

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2023: Expected Date and Details

According to reports, the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2023 is tentatively slated for release by April 15, 2024. However, no official confirmation regarding the announcement date and time has been issued by the Commission yet. The recruitment examination aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies.

Advertisement

How to Check UPSC CSE IAS Final Result?

  1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or https://upsconline.nic.in/.
  2. Look for the link titled "Final Result of CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2023" and click on it.
  3. Enter the required login details if prompted, or access the result directly in PDF format.
  4. Verify your name, roll number, All India Rank (AIR), and other relevant information. Utilize the shortcut 'Ctrl+F' to quickly find your name.
  5. Download the UPSC CSE Final Result PDF for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2023: Important Dates

  • Official Notification Release Date: 01 February 2023
  • Last Date of Application Form Submission: 21 February 2023
  • UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination: 28 May 2023
  • Prelims Result Declaration: 12 June 2023
  • UPSC CSE Main Examination: 15 to 24 September 2023
  • Mains Result Declaration: 08 December 2023
  • Interview/Personality Test Phases: January 2 to April 9, 2024
  • Expected UPSC Final Result Date: By April 15, 2024

Conclusion

As the anticipation for the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2023 builds up, candidates are advised to stay updated with the official websites of UPSC (www.upsc.gov.in) and https://upsconline.nic.in/ for the latest information.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

3 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

3 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

3 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

7 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

9 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

10 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

11 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

22 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

27 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

40 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

43 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

44 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

an hour ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo