UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 Date: IAS Mains Result In 4th Week Of March

UPSC Main Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notification regarding the declaration of the result of the civil service 2021 main examinations. The commission has confirmed that this time the UPSC Result 2021 will be released in the 4th week of March and personality tests (interviews) of the selected candidates will begin in the first week of April. However, the commission has not revealed the exact date for the CSE Mains result, but with this tentative date, the IAS Mains result is likely to be announced by March 30, 2022. UPSC conducted the civil services main examination from January 7 to January 16 for nine subjective-type papers. A total of 861 vacancies are available for various services and posts to be filled through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) for IAS 2022 and 151 for IFS 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 to be declared in 4th week of March

"The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 (CSM2021) are informed that the result of this Examination would be declared in the fourth week of March 2022. It may also be noted that the Commission would start conducting the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM-2021, from the first week of April 2022," read the notice

According to the official notice issued by UPSC, "Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2021, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be made available on the Commission's Website for a limited period of time." All the candidates who would qualify for the personality test/interview would be required to fill up and submit their DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit, "the notification reads.

The commission has further directed all the candidates to keep all their relevant documents ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of personality tests and interviews.

Here's direct link to read UPSC Notification - Click here

UPSC Main 2021 Interview: Documents required

Original matriculation, higher secondary or equivalent certificate

Original degree for graduation or equivalent examination

Caste certificate and Certificate of Disability (PwBD) in the prescribed format

Ex-servicemen Certificate

Document(s) in support of extra-curricular activities, if any

Photo identity card among other documents

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative