UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2021: 52 Jamia RCA Students Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC Civil Services mains result 2021 has been declared on the official website. The list of candidates with their roll numbers and candidates shortlisted for interview has also been released on the official website. Press release of Jamia Millia Islamia reads that a total of 52 students from Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) have cleared Civil Services Main Exam, 2021. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Personality Test (Interview). The interview round is to be held in April 2022.

The press release highlights that around 40 students are going to appear in the various State Mains Exam in the coming days. The Professor Incharge, RCA Prof. Abid Haleem has expressed his happiness over terrific results this year and extended his best wishes to the candidates for the upcoming exams. The steps to check UPSC Mains results have been attached below. For more information, candidates can click on this link.

UPSC Civil Service Main exam Result 2021: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2021’ tab.

Step 3: A pdf file with the candidate’s credentials will be opened on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take its printout for future reference.

UPSC Main 2021 Interview: List of required documents

Original matriculation, higher secondary or equivalent certificate

Original degree for graduation or equivalent examination

Caste certificate and Certificate of Disability (PwBD) in the prescribed format

Ex-servicemen Certificate

Document(s) in support of extra-curricular activities, if any

Photo identity card among other documents

Official notification reads, "The admit cards for interviews of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission."