UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 Released; Here’s A Direct Link To Check Scores

The UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. All those candidates who took part in the examination for the Combined Medical Service Examination can check the results by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. This year, the examination was conducted on November 21, 2021, and the personality test was held between July and October 2022.

As many as 340 candidates who took part in the examination have been recommended for Category I, and 440 candidates have been recommended for Category II. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the UPSC CMS Final Result 2021.

UPSC CMS Final Result: Websites to check results

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2021: Toppers List

Shruti Sharma Ankita Agarwal Gamini Singla Aishwarya Verma Utkarsh Dwivedi Yaksh Chaudhary Samyak S Jain Ishita Rathi Preetam Kumar Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

UPSC CMS Final Result 2021: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the UPSC CMS Final Result 2021, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open, and candidates can check the result.

Step 4: Then, download the page and take a hard copy of the document for further use.

Note: It is advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to check the UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative