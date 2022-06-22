UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2022 Announced; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: Union Public Service Commission Prelims Result 2022 has been declared for both Civil Service and Indian Forest Services. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the UPSC Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Those candidates whose names are there on the list would be required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for IFS Mains exams or Civil Services Mains exam. Further details regarding the UPSC Mains Exam 2022 will be announced by the commission on the official website shortly.

As per the official notice, "On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on 05/06/2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission."

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UPSC Prelims Link for Civil services or for IFS.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page/tab would open.

Step 4: UPSC Result PDF 2022 would appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can scroll down and check their roll number.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the document for future use.

UPSC Prelims Exam Result | Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2022 - CLICK HERE

UPSC IFS Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Like every year, this time also, the prelims exam was conducted in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. The afternoon shift was scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to move to the next round. Candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of the UPSC for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI/ Representative