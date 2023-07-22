UPSC EPFO Results 2023 Declared For 577 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment exams which were held on July 2, 2023. The lists of qualified candidates' roll numbers are available on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online. The link to DAF will be available on the official website. The schedule for filling DAF will be announced in the due course of time. Shortlisted candidates who fill the DAF will be called for the interview round.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill 577 positions this year. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC).

Direct link for UPSC EPFO result 2023: EO/AO

Direct link for UPSC EPFO result 2023: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

How to check UPSC EPFO Results 2023