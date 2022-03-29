UPSC ESE 2021 Final Result Declared, Check Engineering Services Merit List Here

UPSC ESE Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday declared the final results of UPSC engineering services exam 2021. The UPSC ESE written exam was held in November 2021 and the interviews were conducted in the months of February and March 2022. Candidates can check the UPSC ESE results 2021 online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2021 Final Results

A total of 194 candidates have been recommended for appointment in different branches. These 194 candidates include 76 from general, 20 from EWS, 56 from OBC, 26 from SC and 16 from the ST category. UPSC had notified a total of 225 vacancies in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering disciplines. The candidature of 29 recommended candidates is provisional. The roll numbers of such candidates have been mentioned in the notice. Moreover, UPSC has kept 58 candidates on the reserved list.

"The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 27/06/2022] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the UPSC official notice states.

Click here to check UPSC ESE 2021 merit list