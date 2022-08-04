UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 Announced: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Engineering Services Examination, also known as UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022, online on August 3, 2022. The results are now available on the official website and candidates can check their UPSC ESE Main Scores by visiting upsc.gov.in. All those candidates whose names are there on the ESE Mains result are now fit to appear in the Interview/Personality test round.

According to the official notice released by the UPSC, "Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website."

This time, a total of 141 candidates have cleared the Engineering Services (Main) examination 2022. “In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2022, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in from 05.08.2022 to 17.08.2022 till 06.00 P.M,” reads the official notification.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 declared: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022, candidates must visit the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Written Result-Engineering Services (Main) Examination-2022."

Step 3: Immediately, a new page would open with the PDF file.

Step 4: Then, candidates are required to scroll through it to find their names in the list.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future use.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check UPSC ESE Main Result PDF 2022 - CLICK HERE

