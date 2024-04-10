Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is on the brink of unveiling the final results for the prestigious CIvil Services Exam 2023-2024. As the UPSC CSE interview rounds that began on January 4 concluded on April 9, 2024, all eyes are now on the UPSC civil services results 2023. As per reports, the UPSC civil services exam results are expected to be declared by April 15.

This year's UPSC IAS interviews witnessed the participation of over 2,800 candidates, each vying for a prestigious spot in the administrative hierarchy. The forthcoming revelation by the Commission marks the culmination of months of rigorous preparation and anticipation for candidates, who eagerly await their outcomes and the opportunities that lie ahead in public service.

Candidates can expect the results to be accessible on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, offering a glimpse into their future endeavors and aspirations. Additionally, the Commission will release the UPSC IAS toppers list along with the final results, showcasing the exemplary achievements of the top rank holders.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022, 2021:

Rank 2022 2021 1 Ishita Kishore Shruti Sharma 2 Garima Lohia Ankita Agarwal 3 Uma Harathi N Gamini Singla 4 Smriti Mishra Aishwarya Verma 5 Mayur Hazarika Utkarsh Dwivedi 6 Gahana Navya James Yaksh Chaudhary 7 Waseem Ahmad Bhat Samyak S Jain 8 Aniruddh Yadav Ishita Rathi 9 Kanika Goyal Preetam Kumar 10 Rahul Srivastava Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

In addition to the results, the UPSC will release the UPSC CSE 2024 cutoff after the declaration of the final result. The UPSC IAS 2024 cutoff will encompass prelims, mains, and final assessments. Candidates can refer to the previous year's cutoffs to gauge their performance and expectations for this year's results.

UPSC IAS 2022 Cutoff:

Category CS(Prelim)* CS(Main)** CS(Final) General 88.22 748 960 EWS 82.83 715 926 OBC 87.54 714 923 SC 74.08 699 893 ST 69.35 706 900 PwBD-1 49.84 677 879 PwBD-2 58.59 706 913 PwBD-3 40.4 351 632 PwBD-5 41.76 419 590

As the UPSC prepares to unveil the results and cutoffs, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official UPSC website for the latest updates and announcements regarding their IAS journey.