UPSC IAS Final Results 2023-2024 Soon As Interviews Conclude, Check Last Years' Cut-Off, Toppers

UPSC IAS Final Results 2024 Soon at upsc.gov.in. UPSC concluded the CSE interview rounds on April 9. Check UPSC IAS cut-off, toppers' names of last years.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UPSC IAS Final Results 2024 Soon | Image:PTI
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is on the brink of unveiling the final results for the prestigious CIvil Services Exam 2023-2024. As the UPSC CSE interview rounds that began on January 4 concluded on April 9, 2024, all eyes are now on the UPSC civil services results 2023. As per reports, the UPSC civil services exam results are expected to be declared by April 15. 

This year's UPSC IAS interviews witnessed the participation of over 2,800 candidates, each vying for a prestigious spot in the administrative hierarchy. The forthcoming revelation by the Commission marks the culmination of months of rigorous preparation and anticipation for candidates, who eagerly await their outcomes and the opportunities that lie ahead in public service.

Candidates can expect the results to be accessible on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, offering a glimpse into their future endeavors and aspirations. Additionally, the Commission will release the UPSC IAS toppers list along with the final results, showcasing the exemplary achievements of the top rank holders.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022, 2021:

Rank20222021
1Ishita KishoreShruti Sharma
2Garima LohiaAnkita Agarwal
3Uma Harathi NGamini Singla
4Smriti MishraAishwarya Verma
5Mayur HazarikaUtkarsh Dwivedi
6Gahana Navya JamesYaksh Chaudhary
7Waseem Ahmad BhatSamyak S Jain
8Aniruddh YadavIshita Rathi
9Kanika GoyalPreetam Kumar
10Rahul SrivastavaHarkeerat Singh Randhawa

In addition to the results, the UPSC will release the UPSC CSE 2024 cutoff after the declaration of the final result. The UPSC IAS 2024 cutoff will encompass prelims, mains, and final assessments. Candidates can refer to the previous year's cutoffs to gauge their performance and expectations for this year's results.

UPSC IAS 2022 Cutoff:

CategoryCS(Prelim)*CS(Main)**CS(Final)
General88.22748960
EWS82.83715926
OBC87.54714923
SC74.08699893
ST69.35706900
PwBD-149.84677879
PwBD-258.59706913
PwBD-340.4351632
PwBD-541.76419590

As the UPSC prepares to unveil the results and cutoffs, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official UPSC website for the latest updates and announcements regarding their IAS journey.

