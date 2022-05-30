Last Updated:

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: "It Was Unexpected," Says Rank-1 Holder Shruti Sharma

UPSC IAS topper 2022: Rank 1 holder Shruti Sharma shared her first reaction after the result was released. She also mentioned tips for young aspirants.

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC final result 2021 on May 30, 2022. Shruti Sharma has secured All India Rank 1. While talking to a media organization, Shruti said that she couldn't believe that she secured rank 1 as it was not expected. Ahead of result release, she was very anxious about the same.

A total of 23 students, along with the rank 1 holder Shruti Sharma is from the Residential Coaching Academy, Jamia Millia Academy. She was preparing for the civils for the last four years and was a student of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching AcademyThe RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to categories such as the scheduled castes, the scheduled tribes, and minorities.

As per information available, Shruti Sharma hails from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She has completed her education in Delhi. She is a student of History. The topper said, "The journey required a lot of hard work, it required a lot of patience and you should do what you like to do and that will give you the required motivation to continue in this journey"

Shruti Sharma said her extremely supportive parents and friends helped her in her journey which required a lot of hard work and patience. She is an alumna of Delhi University's St. Stephen's College and did her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 

Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have become second toppers by bagging 2nd rank. UPSC result of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates UPSC 2021 qualifiers over Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. He also extended wishes to the young minds who would soon start their administrative careers. PM Modi also wrote about those candidates who failed to qualify for the UPSC Main Examination 2021. He said those who didn't qualify in the examination would surely make a mark in any other field and make India proud. 

PM Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

PM Modi further said, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."

