UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021 has been released on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

Ruchika Kumari
UPSC

Image: PTI


Union Public Service Commission on December 13, released the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service ( IES ISS Result 2021). Result has been released for a total of 26 vacancies. Out of those 26 vacancies, 15 are for the post of Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies for the post of Indian Statistical Service. For more details candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in. 

The result of UPSC recruitment written examination and personality interview has been considered while preparing the results. Candidates can check the important dates here. The steps to download results and result PDF have also been attached below.

UPSC IES ISS Result 2021: Important Dates

  • Written examination was conducted between July 16 to July 18, 2021
  • Interviews for Personality Test was conducted between November 29 and December 1, 2021
  • UPSC IES ISS Result 2021 has been released on December 13, 2021

UPSC IES ISS Result 2021: Here’s how to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website-upsc.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the link that reads, "Final Result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021."
  • A new PDF would open up on the screen which will consist of the Name and Roll Number of candidates who have been selected
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the result

UPSC in its result notice has mentioned that the result of three candidates has been made provisional. Further, the marks of the candidates would be available 15 days after the publication of the result. In case candidates have any doubt, they can reach out to 011-23385271 / 23381125.

Official notice reads, “UPSC has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result.”

