UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Image: PTI
Union Public Service Commission on December 13, released the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service ( IES ISS Result 2021). Result has been released for a total of 26 vacancies. Out of those 26 vacancies, 15 are for the post of Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies for the post of Indian Statistical Service. For more details candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
The result of UPSC recruitment written examination and personality interview has been considered while preparing the results. Candidates can check the important dates here. The steps to download results and result PDF have also been attached below.
UPSC in its result notice has mentioned that the result of three candidates has been made provisional. Further, the marks of the candidates would be available 15 days after the publication of the result. In case candidates have any doubt, they can reach out to 011-23385271 / 23381125.
Official notice reads, “UPSC has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result.”