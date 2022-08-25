UPSC IES ISS Written Exam Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

UPSC IES ISS Results 2022: The result of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Written Examinations 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can now check their scores by visiting the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in). The Commission has released the list of qualified candidates for the interview/personality test. According to the official information, a total of 127 candidates have cleared the written examination and are now eligible to appear for the personality test/interview. The steps as well as direct link to check result has been mentioned below.

This time, the IES/ISS exams were held in the month of June. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53 posts, out of which 24 posts are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 are reserved for the Indian Statistical Service, will be filled in the department. "In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission's Website, i.e., http://www.upsconline.nic.in in due course," reads the official notification.

“Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” the notice said.

UPSC IES ISS Written Exam results 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the UPSC written exam results 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service-Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022" under what's a new tab.

Step 3: The IES/ISS outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Verify your roll number and download your results.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future use.

Here's direct link to check UPSC IES ISS Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative