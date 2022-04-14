UPSC IFS Mains Result 2021 Declared, Check Merit List And Interview Details Here

UPSC IFS Mains result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Forest Services main exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS main exam can check the results online at upsc.gov.in. The list of qualified candidates with their names and roll numbers has been uploaded on the official website.

UPSC IFS Main exam was held between February 27 and March 6, 2022. Those who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for the IFS personality test or interview. The dates of UPSC IFS interview round will be notified later. Here is the direct link to check the result notice.

How to check UPSC IFS main result 2021

To check UPSC Indian forest service result, go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 link available under the latest announcements sections

A new PDF file will open which will have the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates

Look for your rolll number in the list

Download the file for further use

UPSC IFS Interview

The qualified candidates have to fill out a Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) in order to appear for the interview round. The UPSC IFS DAF-II can be filled during a period from April 19 to 28, 2022 till 6 pm failing which their candidature will be cancelled and admit cards or summon letters for interview will not be issued to them.