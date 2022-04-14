UPSC IFS Mains Result 2021 Declared, Check Merit List And Interview Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC IFS Mains result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Forest Services main exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS main exam can check the results online at upsc.gov.in. The list of qualified candidates with their names and roll numbers has been uploaded on the official website.
UPSC IFS Main exam was held between February 27 and March 6, 2022. Those who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for the IFS personality test or interview. The dates of UPSC IFS interview round will be notified later. Here is the direct link to check the result notice.
The qualified candidates have to fill out a Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) in order to appear for the interview round. The UPSC IFS DAF-II can be filled during a period from April 19 to 28, 2022 till 6 pm failing which their candidature will be cancelled and admit cards or summon letters for interview will not be issued to them.
"Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test
(interview) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in & http://www.upsconline.in. The candidates who may not be able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in)," the official notice reads.