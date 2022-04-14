Last Updated:

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2021 Declared, Check Merit List And Interview Details Here

UPSC IFS Mains result 2021 has been released on the official website upsc.gov.in. The result release notice and merit list can be checked here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Upsc

Image: PTI


UPSC IFS Mains result:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Forest Services main exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS main exam can check the results online at upsc.gov.in. The list of qualified candidates with their names and roll numbers has been uploaded on the official website. 

UPSC IFS Main exam was held between February 27 and March 6, 2022. Those who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for the IFS personality test or interview. The dates of UPSC IFS interview round will be notified later. Here is the direct link to check the result notice.

How to check UPSC IFS main result 2021

  • To check UPSC Indian forest service result, go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 link available under the latest announcements sections 
  • A new PDF file will open which will have the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates
  • Look for your rolll number in the list
  • Download the file for further use

UPSC IFS Interview

The qualified candidates have to fill out a Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) in order to appear for the interview round. The UPSC IFS DAF-II can be filled during a period from April 19 to 28, 2022 till 6 pm failing which their candidature will be cancelled and admit cards or summon letters for interview will not be issued to them.

"Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test 
(interview) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in & http://www.upsconline.in. The candidates who may not be able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in)," the official notice reads.

READ | IAS officer's take on 'smart' UPSC aspirant may prove useful for upcoming civil servants
READ | UPSC CISF AC result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check merit list
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Assistant Engineer posts by April 28
READ | UPSC NDA Exam 2022 tomorrow: Here are some last-minute tips for exam-day
READ | UPSC NDA, NA 1 and CDS 1 exams 2022 to be conducted today; check exam-day guidelines here
Tags: Upsc, Upsc ifs mains result, Upsc ifs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND