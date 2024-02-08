Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

UPSC IFS Mains Results 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

Nandini Verma
UPSC
UPSC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Aspirants who participated in the examination can access their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the IFS Main Exam 2023 from November 26, 2023, to December 3, 2023. Successful candidates are required to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2023. The dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) of qualified candidates will be communicated in due course, and these sessions will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's Office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

In accordance with the examination rules, the qualified candidates must fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, accessible on the Union Public Service Commission's website (https://upsconline.nic.in) from January 16, 2024, to January 22, 2024, until 6:00 P.M. Failing to comply with this requirement will result in the cancellation of their candidature, and the Commission will not entertain any correspondence on this matter. Additionally, e-Summon letters will not be issued to candidates who do not complete this process.

Direct link to check UPSC IFS Mains Result 2023

Steps to Check UPSC IFS Main Exam Result 2023

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the Union Public Service Commission “Written Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.”
3. A PDF will be displayed on the screen.
4. Check the list of qualified candidates.
5. Review the results and take a printout for future reference.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

