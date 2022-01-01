UPSC Mains 2020 Reserve List Declared On Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC Mains: Union Public Service Commission on Friday, December 31 has released the reserve list for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 examination. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the UPSC Mains Reserve list now. It has been uploaded on the official website UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The steps to download result PDF has been attached below.

To be noted that the result of Civil Services Main exam (UPSC CSE) was declared on September 24, 2021. A total of 761 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group A and Group B. They were recommended against 836 vacancies.

Following the official notice, the Commission was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories. As demanded by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Commission has recently recommended 75 candidates. Out of those 75 candidates, 52 are from general category, 19 are from OBC, 2 from EWS and 2 from SC category. They will be filling up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services exam 2020. The steps to check the list and direct link have been mentioned below.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: Here is how to check reserve list

To check the reserve list, candidates will have to go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 reserve list.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where a new PDF file will be opened.

Candidates can go through it and check their names.

Candidates are advised to download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here is the direct link to check list.

UPSC CMS Result 2021 Released

The results for the Combined Medical Services Examination have also been announced by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website. This year, many candidates have qualified for the next round. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by using the roll numbers. The UPSC CMS cut-off will be released later.

The result has been declared for the written exam that was held on November 21, 2021. Candidates whose roll numbers have been released are the ones who have qualified for the interview round/personality test. The commission will release the timetable for this round sometime soon. Selected candidates will have to fill out the Detailed Application Form, or DAF, between January 4 and January 18, 2022.