UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 Out On Upsc.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The result has been declared for the exam that was conducted for the recruitment of both male and female candidates in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Candidates who took the exam on November 14 can follow the steps mentioned below to download results. It has been uploaded on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The merit list which has been released has details like roll number of the selected candidates for the next round of examination. The selected candidates will be placed in Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course and the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course. The courses will commence on July 2, 2022. The steps to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result have been mentioned here. Selected candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021: Here is how to check results

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Then candidates will have to go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage

After being redirected to another window, candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “Written Result (with name): National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021, Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF”

Candidates should download the merit list and also take its printout for any future reference.

The selected candidates should make sure to get themselves registered within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The process will be done in online mode. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 and further procedures of UPSC NDA.

UPSC Mains admit card

Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for civil services exam on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam.

Here is the direct link to download call letters