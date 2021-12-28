UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download List Of Recommended Candidates

UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA/NA I Result 2021. To be noted that earlier the result was released on December 18, 2021. However, the UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021 of the recommended candidates has been released on December 28, 2021. The examination was held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 147th Course and Naval Academy for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course. Registered candidates who appeared in the examination can check their marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the results released earlier, a total of 517 candidates have qualified for the examination. The written exam was held in offline mode on April 18, 2021. Candidates had to appear for subsequent interviews. Candidates who went through both the rounds can follow these steps to download UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021.

UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021: Check steps to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Candidates should then click on the link that reads, “Marks of Recommended Candidates”.

The PDF file will be displayed on screen.

Candidates should download the file and take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the marks of the recommended candidates.

Official website reads, "In case of any discrepancies, candidates can contact UPSC Help Desk at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day. Keep checking the official website to get more updates on UPSC NDA Marksheet 2021."

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 Declared

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2021 on December 24, 2021. Candidates who took part in the Combined Defence Services Examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. In this examination, a total of 154 candidates have qualified and they will now be eligible to face the SSB interview round held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 152nd Course of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, i.e., No. 211 F (P) Course.

To check the UPSC CDS I Examination Result candidates can click on the direct link