UPSC NDA, NA (II) Final Result 2021 Declared, Check Merit List Here

UPSC NDA Result 2022: The final results of UPSC NDA & NA(II), 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission today, June 14, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examinations can check their respective results by visiting the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The written examination was held on November 14, 2021, in which 462 candidates in order of merit were selected.

All the candidates were directed to appear for interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 148th Course and the Naval Academy for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Check key details below

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021: Here's how to check UPSC Naval Academy Result

Step 1: To download the UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Results 2021, candidates need to visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates must click on the UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2021 link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open.

Step 4: On the downloaded PDF file, candidates can check their name and roll number.

Step 5: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Here's direct link to check UPSC NDA Result 2022 - Click Here

UPSC NDA Merit List declared

Candidates should be aware that their marks will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of the declaration of final results. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of UPSC for fresh updates and more details regarding the result and mark sheet.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)