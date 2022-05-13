UPSC NDA, NA Results 2022: Follow These Steps To Download Name-wise Results

UPSC NDA NA Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission, National Defence Academy, Naval Academy has released the name-wise results 2022 on May 12, 2022. UPSC on May 9, announced the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2022. The results released on May 9 are from the UPSC NDA, NA 1 exams which were held on April 10, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the same can check their name-wise result now.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 name-wise PDF highlights that over 8,200 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. It also mentions that at present the candidature of all these aspirants is only provisional and final shortlisting will be done on the basis of SSB Interview round. The step-by-step guide to download results has been attached.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022: Steps to download name-wise result PDF

Step 1: To download the UPSC NDA result, candidates should go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Written Result - NDA, NA 1 Exam 2022 (Name Wise).'

Step 3: A new page would open with the NDA, NA 1 result PDF file. Candidates should scroll through it to find their name(s) in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 4: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 name wise PDF mentions, "The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result."

How to check NDA and NA 1 Results 2022 online?