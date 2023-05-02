UPSC NDA, NA Results 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Result PDF

UPSC NDA Results 2023: Union Public Services Commission has released the results for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (1) Exams 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their UPSC NDA, NA Results 2023 online at upsc.gov.in. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers can be checked on the website. A direct link to check the results is also given here.

UPSC conducted the exams for the 151st course of NDA and the 113th course of NA on April 16. Candidates who cleared the written exam will have to appear for an interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The batch of these courses will begin on January 2, 2024.

How to check UPSC NDA, NA 1 Results 2023

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Written Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023" link

The UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result PDF will open

Check your roll number

Download the same for future reference

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day. In addition for SSB/Interview related matter the candidates may contact over telephone no. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011-23010097/ Email: officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/ Naval Academy as first choice and 011- 23010231 Extn. 7645/7646/7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice," the official notice reads.