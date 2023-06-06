UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: IAS Prelims Result By THIS Date, See Expected Cut-off Mark

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 next week. Around eight lakh candidates take UPSC civil services prelims exam every year. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for their UPSC prelims result 2023. The commission conducted the UPSC prelims exam on May 28, 2023.

Usually, UPSC releases the CSE prelims result within 17-20 days from the day of exam. Candidates can expect their UPSC results anytime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil services prelims result date: Past trends

In the year 2022, the UPSC civil services prelims exam was held on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22, i.e., 17 days. In the year 2021, the exam was conducted on October 10 and the result was released on October 29, i.e., 19 days. Similarly, candidates can expect their UPSC CSE Prelims results around June 14 to 17.

UPSC Prelims cut off

Along with the list of qualified candidates, UPSC will also release the prelims cut-off marks. As per experts, this year the questions were tougher as compared to last year's. Thus, they have predicted that cut-off marks will be lesser than last year. In the year 2022, the cut-off for general category was 88.22. This year it is expected to be in the range of 82-85. Check detailed UPSC Prelims cut-off marks of last year here.

General - 88.22

SC - 74.08

ST - 69.35

OBC - 87.54

PwD - 149.84

PwD 258.59

PwD - 340.40

PwD - 541.76

EWS - 82.83

UPSC PT Result 2023: How to check