UPSC IAS toppers 2022: Shivani Jerngal, UPSC Qualifier with AIR-300 from Jammu and Kashmir spoke to Republic. She said that she really worked very hard and was hopeful for good result. She further shared, “I wasn’t of view of make it this time as written exam didn’t went well; I was preparing for next Prelims on June 5.”

Talking about the fact that 6 from Jammu, one from Ladakh made it to civil services, she said, “My message that this time 7 people from J&K came in UPSC and next time the tally will be double.” She shared that she used to study for at least six hours a day. She used to dedicate more hours when exams were near.

Parent’s reaction to her selection

Her father shared that they come from an extreme border village where there are hardly any facilities. He also shared that the whole village is proud and happy for her. Her mother focused on the hard work done by her daughter. She said, “I am feeling proud; she did lot of hard work”

Tips for cracking the exam

Like the top three rankers, she also believes that consistency is very important. She emphasised the fact that dedicated study is needed. While asked to dedicate a message to others she said, “We need to learn from parents, school and friends and we should try to be on right path and it will make us and our parents proud”

Plans to execute

Talking about her vision she said, “Most important is to be accessible to people; to listen to them. I’ll try to change the image of bureaucrats that they are not accessible to people."

PM Modi congratulates qualifiers, sends message to those who failed

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. He also extended wishes to the young minds who would soon start their administrative careers. PM Modi also wrote about those candidates who failed to qualify for the UPSC Main Examination 2021. He said those who didn't qualify in the examination would surely make a mark in any other field and make India proud.

"Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021." "My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time in India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," tweeted PM Modi.