UPSC Releases Engineering Services Main Exam Result; Here's How To Check

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Result: The result of the engineering services main exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The examination was held on November 21. Those who have qualified for this exam will now be called for an interview. Candidates will be informed through an e-Summon Letter. According to the official notice, the "Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an eSummon Letter. The UPSC has said that a roll number-wise interview schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s website.

"In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2021, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website - upsconline.nic.in from 27.12.2021 to 07.01.2022 till 06.00 P.M," the Commission has added. Those candidates who have not qualified for the examination, their mark sheets will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the declaration of the final result (after conducting the personality test). The results will be available on the website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC Result 2021: Here's how to check UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result