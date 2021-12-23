Last Updated:

UPSC Releases Mark List Of IES, ISS 2021 Exams; Here's How To Check

UPSC IES ISS Result: The mark list of all the qualified candidates for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) has been released.

UPSC

UPSC


UPSC IES ISS Exam Result: The mark list of all the qualified candidates for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the mark list by visiting the official website of the Commission - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC declared the final result of the exams on December 14. As per the official information, a total of 15 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Economic Service and 11 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Statistical Service.

As per the official statement released by the UPSC, "The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till it clarifies the provisional status of these candidates." The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of the declaration of the final result. "

The candidates were selected for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service on the basis of a written exam that was conducted from July 16 to 18, and interviews held from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

UPSC IES ISS 2021 Exams: Here's how to check UPSC IES ISS Result 

  • Step 1: To check the result candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link that reads, "UPSC IES ISS Result 2021".
  • Step 3: Now, fill in Hall Ticket Number and Password and then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: Now, the UPSC Result 2021 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Check the UPSC IES ISS Result 2021 and download it by pressing the download option.
  • Step 7: Take a printout for further use.
