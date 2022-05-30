UPSC Result 2022: Visually Impaired Samyak Jain Bags AIR-7 In 2nd Attempt

UPSC Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Final Result 2021 on May 30, 2022. Republic World had an exclusive conversation with AIR-7 holder Samyak Jain. Samyak belongs to Delhi and did his schooling in National Capital itself. Both of his parents work for Air India. He lives with his mother as his father is posted in Paris. This was his second attempt, in the first attempt, he could not make it to main exam. Talking about the first attempt he said that it was more of water tasting, he wanted to know how it works out. He was not prepared for it.

He belongs to PWD category as he is visually impaired. He needed a writer to write my exams, which was his mother. For preparation, he used to read books in digital format. He said that he is blessed to have such supportive parents and friends.

Samyak Jain's Education Background

Samyak did his graduation in BA English honors. Thereafter he went to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to do PG Diploma in English Journalism. Due to his interest in International Relations, Samyak then did his Masters in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He took political science and international relations as optional subjects in UPSC.

Preparation strategy

He started his preparation during lockdown (March 2020) as at that time due to home isolation, he had a lot of time to study. He believes that the key to clearing the exam is consistency. He used to study for at least seven hours a day.

Tips for UPSC aspirants

Keep a positive mindset and always believe that you will do this. As mentioned above, maintain consistency. Always keep evaluating yourself, opt for mock tests. What people think that there are too many attempts of UPSC, even for general category there are 6 attempts. People always are in this phase that if not this time, ill definately do it the next time. I think this is the problem or the thing that goes wrong. They should think that this is the only attempt, make it or break it.

Is it necessary to cut off from outer world?

I like watching movies and reading books and also going for walks. On being asked if it is necessary to cut off from friends, social media, and relatives in order to focus on studies, he said that it is required at some level. Joking about the same he said, “I think Himalayas would be the best place to study for UPSC, if there were internet connection” Asking if personal relations are distractions he said that it is a subjective thing. If you are able to do it, well and good.

IIMC congratulates AIR-7 holder Samyak

IIMC through a tweet congratulated its alumni Samyak Jain. The tweet reads, “Indian Institute of Mass Communication congratulates IIMC alumnus Mr. Samyak Jain (2018-19 batch) who has secured All India 7th rank in UPSC civil services final results declared today.”

Indian Institute of Mass Communication congratulates IIMC alumnus Mr. Samyak Jain (2018-19 batch) who has secured All India 7th rank in UPSC civil services final results declared today.

Talking about Samyak, IIMC Professor Anand Pradhan tweeted, "Congratulations, Samyak! I remember him as a sharp and very argumentative student. He never hesitated to ask questions and many a times we agreed to disagree. Best wishes."

Congratulations, Samyak!

I remember him as a sharp and very argumentative student. He never hesitated to ask questions and many a times we agreed to disagree. Best wishes.

