UPSC Results: ZP Teacher's Son From Maha's Latur Secures 149th Rank

Latur, May 30 (PTI) Shubham Bhosale from Killar village in Maharashtra's Latur district was among the 685 candidates who qualified for the prestigious civil services examination for 2021, securing 149th rank.

Son of Zilla Parishad teacher Sanjay Bhosale, Shubham completed his primary education from ZP schools in Sirsal and Borphal villages, before completing Classes V to VII for Ausa and Classes VIII to X from Latur.

Shubham, who has a B.Tech degree from a Mumbai college, said his determination after failing to crack the Union Public Services Commission civil services examinations once earlier and intense coaching in Delhi helped him qualify.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021.

