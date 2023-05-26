UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore Scored 54.02% In Civil Services, See Marks Of All Qualifiers

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of selected candidates who cleared the civil services exams 2022. UPSC declared the CSE results 2023 on May 23. Ishita Kishore of Patna bagged the first rank in UPSC exam this year. UPSC has now released the marks obtained by them in the UPSC CSE main exam and interview round. Check their marks here.

UPSC IAS topper Ishita Kishore mark sheet

UPSC IAS topper Ishita Kishore has scored 901 marks in CSE Main written exam and 193 marks in the interview round. Her total mark is 1094. She got 54.02% marks in the UPSC civil services exam. Moreover, the second topper, Garima Lohia from Buxar, Bihar scored 876 in the written exam and 187 marks in the interview, Her total marks are 1063 out of 2025. She got 52.4%. 3rd rank holder Uma Harathi N scored 873 in the written exam, and 187 in the interview round. Her total mark is 1060 i.e.,52.3% Both, Garmia and Uma belong to the OBC category.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Marking Scheme

UPSC preliminary exam is qualifying in nature. The commission conducts the civil services main exam for a total of 2025 marks. The UPSC CSE written exam (main) consists of nine papers but marks of only seven papers are counted for the final merit ranking. The 7 papers carry 250 marks each. For the rest two papers CSAT, the candidate should secure minimum qualifying marks prescribed by UPSC each year. The UPSC interview round is for a total of 275 marks.

Marks of top-3 rank holders in UPSC 2021 exam

The first rank holder in UPSC CSE 2021 exam, Shruti Sharma scored 1105 marks out of 2025 i.e, 54.56%. The second-rank holder Ankita Agarwal scored 871 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview. In total, she got 1050 marks i.e., 51.85%. Third topper Gamini Singla scored 858 marks in the written exam and 187 in the interview. In total, she scored 1045 marks i.e., 51.60%.