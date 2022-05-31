UPSC Toppers 2021: Names And Marks Of Civil Service Exam Top-10 Rank Holders

UPSC IAS toppers 2022: Union Public Service Commission released the final result 2021 on May 30 and released IAS topper marks on May 31, 2022. All those candidates who have made it to the result list can check their scores now. This time the top three positions have been bagged by the female candidates. UPSC CSE result as well as marks highlights of the top 3 candidates can be checked here. Here is the direct link to check marks of qualifiers.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Marks of Top 3 candidates

AIR-1 holder Shruti Sharma scored 1105 marks out of 2025 which takes it to 54.56%.

AIR-2 holder Ankita Agarwal scored 871 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview. She got 1050 marks out of 2015 which takes her to 51.85%.

AIR-3 holder Gamini Singla scored 858 marks in the written exam and 187 in the interview round. Adding both marks, she got 1045 out of 2025 which takes her to 51.60%

UPSC CSE topper marks 2021: Check scores of top-10 candidates

SHRUTI SHARMA- 1105 marks

ANKITA AGARWAL - 1050 marks

GAMINI SINGLA -1045 marks

AISHWARYA VERMA - 1039 marks

UTKARSH DWIVEDI - 1036 marks

YAKSH CHAUDHARY - 1033 marks

SAMYAK S JAIN from PwBD-2 category got 1031 marks

ISHITA RATHI -1030 marks

PREETAM KUMAR OBC - 1030 marks

HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA -1026 marks

SHUBHANKAR PRATYUSH PATHAK - 1025 marks

UPSC CSE Result 2021: Details to look in mark sheet

Serial number of candidates

Roll number of candidates

Name of candidates

Category of candidates

Written total marks

Interview total marks

Final total marks

Step-by-step guide to checking the UPSC total marks

Step 1: All those candidates who cleared the exam should go to upsc.gov.in to check UPSC marks

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link which reads "Marks of recommended candidates"

Step 3: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Candidates should go through the same and download it

Step 5: Candidates can take its printout for future reference

Check past year toppers' marks here

In UPSC Final result 2020, AIR-1 holder Shubham Kumar scored 52.04%. The 2019 topper Pradeep Singh had scored a total of 1072 marks including 914 in the written exam and 158 on the personality test. In 2018, Kanishak Kataria scored 1121 in the UPSC CSE 2018 — 942 in the written test and 179 in the personality test. The highest score in the last five years was obtained by 2017 topper Dursihetty Anudeep who got 1126 marks including 950 in the written test, and 176 in the interview round.