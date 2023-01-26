UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Results

The UPSSSC PET Result 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. All those candidates who took part in the UP preliminary eligibility test can check their results by visiting the official site of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The authorities released the revised answer key on January 10, 2023, and the provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was open until December 22, 2022. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the UPSSSC PET Result 2022, candidates can log on to the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSSSC PET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the UPSSSC PET Result 2022

UPSSSC Exam 2023

The preliminary examination is a multiple-choice test that includes 100 questions from various subjects such as general studies, general Hindi, and German intelligence. The duration of the exam shall be 2 hours. All those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The examination consists of written and oral tests, and the final selection of candidates is based on the marks they earn in both the preliminary and main examinations.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)