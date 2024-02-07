Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is on the verge of announcing the results for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Aspirants who participated in the examination, which took place on October 28 and 29, 2023, can soon access their results on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Results 2023 soon

The UPSSSC PET 2023 was conducted at various exam centers across the state, providing a platform for candidates to demonstrate their eligibility. The provisional answer key was released on November 11, 2023, prompting candidates to submit valid objections against the tentative answers. Subsequently, on January 24, 2024, the Commission published the final answer key for the PET.

While the UPSSSC PET Result 2023 is expected to be declared imminently, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the specific release date.

Advertisement

How to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2023

Candidates can follow these steps to check their UPSSSC PET Result 2023:

Advertisement

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the 'PET Result 2023' link. You will be redirected to a new page; provide your login details and submit. Your UPSSSC PET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

As the anticipation builds among candidates, it is advised to regularly check the official UPSSSC website for updates and the formal announcement of the PET results. The Commission is committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient release process.

Advertisement

For further information and the latest updates, candidates can visit upsssc.gov.in.