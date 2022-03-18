Last Updated:

UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key & Result Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

UPTET 2021 final answer key as well as result is likely to be released on March 18, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

UPTET 2021 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Friday, March 18, 2022. Candidates should know that earlier the final key was scheduled to be released on February 23 and result on February 25, 2022. However, the result got delayed and till date, there is no confirmation from the Board related to UPTET 2021 release date. The answer key which is likely to be released today is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates do not have the opportunity to raise objections if they want to.

The provisional key was released in January end and candidates had the option of raising objections till February 1, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key is supposed to be prepared. The result will then be based on final answer key. Check important dates and steps to download UPTET final answer key here.

UPTET 2021 result: List of important dates

  • UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022
  • UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022
  • UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022
  • Final answer key was supposed to be released on February 23, 2022
  • UPTET Result is likely to be out on March 18, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Here is how to download 

  • Step 1: To download UPTET answer key 2021, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’ 
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have  to enter the required credentials to view the answer key. 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it.
  • Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference.
