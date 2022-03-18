UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key & Result Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

UPTET 2021 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Friday, March 18, 2022. Candidates should know that earlier the final key was scheduled to be released on February 23 and result on February 25, 2022. However, the result got delayed and till date, there is no confirmation from the Board related to UPTET 2021 release date. The answer key which is likely to be released today is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates do not have the opportunity to raise objections if they want to.

The provisional key was released in January end and candidates had the option of raising objections till February 1, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key is supposed to be prepared. The result will then be based on final answer key. Check important dates and steps to download UPTET final answer key here.

UPTET 2021 result: List of important dates

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

Final answer key was supposed to be released on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result is likely to be out on March 18, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Here is how to download