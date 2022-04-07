UPTET 2021: Final Answer Key To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPTET Result 2021: After a long wait, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be releasing the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The board official had shared the UPTET final answer key and result date on April 6, 2022. To be noted that the provisional answer key was already released and candidates were given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by the candidates, final answer key has been prepared. UPTET 2021 final answer key, once released can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates can also be checked here.
This year the UPTET-2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam was conducted in various centres across UP. This year, over 21.6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. Candidates who will pass the UPTET exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. For more details, candidates can click here.