UPTET 2021: Final Answer Key To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Check

UPTET Result 2021: After a long wait, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be releasing the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The board official had shared the UPTET final answer key and result date on April 6, 2022. To be noted that the provisional answer key was already released and candidates were given time to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by the candidates, final answer key has been prepared. UPTET 2021 final answer key, once released can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates can also be checked here.

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET provisional answer key was released on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

Final answer key will be released on April 7, 2022

Earlier, it was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET 2021 Result will be released on April 8, 2022

UPTET 2021 final answer key: Here is how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidates should click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to view the final answer key

Step 4: After submitting, the final key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

UPTET 2021: Overview

This year the UPTET-2021 was conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam was conducted in various centres across UP. This year, over 21.6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. Candidates who will pass the UPTET exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. For more details, candidates can click here.