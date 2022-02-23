UPTET 2021: Final Answer Key To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be releasing the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. To be noted that the answer key which will be released on Wednesday will be final in nature. Therefore, candidates will not be provided with an opportunity to raise objections if they want to.
To be noted that the provisional key was released in January end and candidates had option of raising objections till February 1, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key has been prepared. On the basis of final answer key, the result will be prepared. Important dates and steps to check UPTET answer key 2021 have been attached below.
As many as 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teacher positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. They will be able to check results on February 25, 2022.