UPTET 2021: Final Answer Key To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

UPTET results: The UPTET 2021 final answer key is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. It can be checked by following these steps.

Ruchika Kumari
UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be releasing the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. To be noted that the answer key which will be released on Wednesday will be final in nature. Therefore, candidates will not be provided with an opportunity to raise objections if they want to.

To be noted that the provisional key was released in January end and candidates had option of raising objections till February 1, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key has been prepared. On the basis of final answer key, the result will be prepared. Important dates and steps to check UPTET answer key 2021 have been attached below. 

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here 

  • UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022
  • UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022
  • UPTET answer key was out on January 27, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022
  • Final answer key will be out on February 23, 2022
  • UPTET Result will be released on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 answer key: Here is how to download final key

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’ 
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to view the answer key 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference  

UPTET 2021: Overview

 As many as 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teacher positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. They will be able to check results on February 25, 2022.

