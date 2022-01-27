UPTET 2021 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is scheduled to release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. To be noted that the answer key which will be released on Thursday will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections will end on February 1, 2022. Once released, the provisional key can be checked on the official website updeled.gov.in.

To be noted that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2022. Important dates and steps to check the answer key have been attached below.

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET answer key is scheduled to be out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on February 1, 2022

Final answer key will be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result will be released on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 answer key: Here is how to download provisional key

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Provisional answer key UPTET 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to view the answer key

Step 4: Post entering the details, the provisional key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

Proxy candidates among 10 held for UP TET malpractice

Ten people, including those impersonating candidates, were arrested for allegedly engaging in acts of examination malpractice during the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said the proxy candidate, identified as Amarjeet Verma, was arrested from Saket Girls Inter College examination centre. He was appearing in place of aspirant Vivek Kumar. An electronic device was also recovered from him. Similarly, Vijay Bahadur Saroj, appearing in the exam in place of Deepak Kumar, was arrested from Prayagraj, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement issued in Lucknow.