Last Updated:

UPTET 2021 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

UPTET 2021 provisional answer key will be released on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The steps to download the answer key have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPTET

Image: Shutterstock


UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is scheduled to release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. To be noted that the answer key which will be released on Thursday will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections will end on February 1, 2022. Once released, the provisional key can be checked on the official website updeled.gov.in. 

To be noted that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2022. Important dates and steps to check the answer key have been attached below. 

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here 

  • UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022
  • UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022
  • UPTET answer key is scheduled to be out on January 27, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ends on February 1, 2022
  • Final answer key will be out on February 23, 2022
  • UPTET Result will be released on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 answer key: Here is how to download provisional key

  • Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Provisional answer key UPTET 2021’ 
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to view the  answer key 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the provisional key will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference  

Proxy candidates among 10 held for UP TET malpractice

Ten people, including those impersonating candidates, were arrested for allegedly engaging in acts of examination malpractice during the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said the proxy candidate, identified as Amarjeet Verma, was arrested from Saket Girls Inter College examination centre. He was appearing in place of aspirant Vivek Kumar. An electronic device was also recovered from him. Similarly, Vijay Bahadur Saroj, appearing in the exam in place of Deepak Kumar, was arrested from Prayagraj, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

READ | UPTET Admit Card 2021 delayed, expected to be out soon; here's how to download
READ | UPTET 2022 admit card for Jan 23 exam out, click on direct link to check hall ticket
READ | UPTET to be conducted on Jan 23, CM Yogi directs officials for proper arrangements
READ | UPTET 2022: COVID positive candidates allowed to appear in UPTET on Jan 23
READ | UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over 2021 UPTET paper leak; 'disrespected youth'
Tags: UPTET, Uttar Pradesh, Up tet
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND