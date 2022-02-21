UPTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Announced On Feb 25; Here's How To Check

UPTET Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Allahabad, will release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 result on February 25, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2022 examination can check their results by visiting the official website - updeled.gov.in/. The examination was held on January 23, 2022, and the first shift examination was held from 10:00 am to 12:30, while the second shift examination was held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The UPTET 2021 answer keys were released on January 27, and objections against the UPTET answer keys were received till February 1, 2022. The result will be declared on the basis of the final answer keys. The result will be declared on Friday, February 25, 2022, and the final answer key will be out on February 23, 2022. As many as 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teacher positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh.

UPTET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download UPTET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTET to download the answer key.

Step 2: Then, click on the UPTET result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password, and captcha code into the appropriate fields.

Step 4: Click on the " login " button.

" button. Step 5: Your UPTET result will be displayed automatically on the screen.

Step 6: Review and save the results for later use.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative