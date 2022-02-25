UPTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Released After UP Assembly Elections Results

UPTET result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is expected to release the answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test soon. The schedule highlights that the result will be released on February 25, 2022. However, it is unlikely to be released today as the final answer key has not been released yet. It was supposed to be out on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

This time around 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teacher positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government & government-aided schools throughout the state. The final answer key has not been released and any information about the delay has not been uploaded on the official website.

UPTET 2021 Result after UP elections?

It is being speculated that the UPTET 2021 result will be declared after the announcement of UP Assembly Elections 2022 results. To be noted that the answer key which will be released will be final in nature. Therefore, candidates will not be provided with an opportunity to raise objections if they want to. On the basis of final answer key, the result will be prepared. Important dates and steps to check UPTET answer key 2021 have been attached below.

UP TET 2021: Check important dates here

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET answer key was out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

Final answer key was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 answer key: Here is how to download final key

Visit official website at updeled.gov.in & click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’

Enter the required credentials to view the answer key

Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the same and go through it

Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

UPTET 2021 Result: Step by step guide to check results